The Human Rights Campaign (HRC)
Foundation on Wednesday announced that it would host a historic
Democratic presidential candidates town hall focused on lesbian, gay,
bisexual and transgender issues.
HRC, the nation's largest LGBT rights
advocate, said that CNN would broadcast the event, titled “Power of
Our Pride,” during prime time on October 10, the eve of the 31st
annual National Coming Out Day.
The town hall will take place at The
Novo in Los Angeles, California.
HRC said that six candidates had
confirmed their participation, including former Vice President Joe
Biden, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former U.S.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, and
Senators Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren.
HRC President Alphonso David said that
Americans were eager to hear what the candidates had to say on LGBT
rights.
“For nearly 40 years, the Human
Rights Campaign has fought to realize a world in which LGBTQ people
are safe, equal and free in every aspect of our lives,” David said
in a statement. “Today, at a time when our most basic civil rights
and democratic values are under attack, our work has never been more
urgent. We are eager to hear from this field of Democratic
presidential candidates about how they plan to win full federal
equality, defend the fundamental equality of LGBTQ people, and
protect the most vulnerable among us – both here in the United
States and around the globe – from stigma, institutional
inequality, discrimination, and violence.”
“Although the federal government
should be protecting all residents, the Trump-Pence Administration is
directly attacking our community by banning transgender troops from
serving our country openly, undermining health care services for
people living with HIV, and seeking to erase LGBTQ people from
protections under the law,” he added.
In order to participate in the town
hall, candidates must meet the fall DNC debate eligibility criteria.