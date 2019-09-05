The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation on Wednesday announced that it would host a historic Democratic presidential candidates town hall focused on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender issues.

HRC, the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, said that CNN would broadcast the event, titled “Power of Our Pride,” during prime time on October 10, the eve of the 31st annual National Coming Out Day.

The town hall will take place at The Novo in Los Angeles, California.

HRC said that six candidates had confirmed their participation, including former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, and Senators Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren.

HRC President Alphonso David said that Americans were eager to hear what the candidates had to say on LGBT rights.

“For nearly 40 years, the Human Rights Campaign has fought to realize a world in which LGBTQ people are safe, equal and free in every aspect of our lives,” David said in a statement. “Today, at a time when our most basic civil rights and democratic values are under attack, our work has never been more urgent. We are eager to hear from this field of Democratic presidential candidates about how they plan to win full federal equality, defend the fundamental equality of LGBTQ people, and protect the most vulnerable among us – both here in the United States and around the globe – from stigma, institutional inequality, discrimination, and violence.”

“Although the federal government should be protecting all residents, the Trump-Pence Administration is directly attacking our community by banning transgender troops from serving our country openly, undermining health care services for people living with HIV, and seeking to erase LGBTQ people from protections under the law,” he added.

In order to participate in the town hall, candidates must meet the fall DNC debate eligibility criteria.