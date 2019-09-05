GLAAD will honor Paula Abdul for using
her platform to help raise awareness about issues affecting the LGBT
community.
GLAAD said it would present Abdul with
the Ariadne Getty Ally Award at its annual GLAAD Gala in San
Francisco on Saturday, September 24.
Abdul is only the second celebrity to
receive the award. Last year, Alyssa Milano was presented with the
inaugural Ariadne Getty Ally Award.
GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate
Ellis said that Abdul was a “consistent” LGBT ally.
“Even in times of heavy stigma, Paula
demonstrated true allyship by consistently supporting and advocating
for the LGBTQ community. Her body of work and philanthropic efforts
continue to have a lasting impact on her LGBTQ fans, and we're proud
to honor her contributions to equality and acceptance,” Ellis said.
The annual GLAAD Gala will take place
at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco.