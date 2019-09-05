GLAAD will honor Paula Abdul for using her platform to help raise awareness about issues affecting the LGBT community.

GLAAD said it would present Abdul with the Ariadne Getty Ally Award at its annual GLAAD Gala in San Francisco on Saturday, September 24.

Abdul is only the second celebrity to receive the award. Last year, Alyssa Milano was presented with the inaugural Ariadne Getty Ally Award.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said that Abdul was a “consistent” LGBT ally.

“Even in times of heavy stigma, Paula demonstrated true allyship by consistently supporting and advocating for the LGBTQ community. Her body of work and philanthropic efforts continue to have a lasting impact on her LGBTQ fans, and we're proud to honor her contributions to equality and acceptance,” Ellis said.

The annual GLAAD Gala will take place at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco.