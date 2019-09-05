Netflix has renewed Grace and
Frankie for a seventh season, which will also be the show's final
season.
According to Variety, when it
ends, Grace and Frankie will be Netflix's longest-running
original series.
In Grace and Frankie,
adversaries Grace (played by Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin)
are unexpectedly brought together when their husbands announce that
they are gay and getting hitched to each other. Martin Sheen (The
West Wing) plays Robert, Fonda's former husband, while Sam
Waterston (Law and Order) plays Sol, Tomlin's former husband.
In the show's second season, Robert and
Sol got married.
“We are both delighted and
heartbroken that Grace & Frankie will be back for its
seventh, though final, season,” Fonda and Tomlin said. “We’re
so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have
really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and
amazingly, their kids as well! We’ll miss these two old gals,
Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll
still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things – just hope we
don’t outlast the planet.”
The show's seventh and final season
will consist of 16 episodes. No word on a premiere date. But fans
won't have long to wait for the show's sixth season, which is set to
premiere in January.