Netflix has renewed Grace and Frankie for a seventh season, which will also be the show's final season.

According to Variety, when it ends, Grace and Frankie will be Netflix's longest-running original series.

In Grace and Frankie, adversaries Grace (played by Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) are unexpectedly brought together when their husbands announce that they are gay and getting hitched to each other. Martin Sheen (The West Wing) plays Robert, Fonda's former husband, while Sam Waterston (Law and Order) plays Sol, Tomlin's former husband.

In the show's second season, Robert and Sol got married.

“We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace & Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season,” Fonda and Tomlin said. “We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things – just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”

The show's seventh and final season will consist of 16 episodes. No word on a premiere date. But fans won't have long to wait for the show's sixth season, which is set to premiere in January.