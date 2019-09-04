Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of
Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg, has criticized a White House
aide's position that Vice President Mike Pence could not be anti-gay
because he was having lunch with Leo Varadkar, the openly gay prime
minister of Ireland, and his partner, Dr. Matthew Barrett.
White House deputy press secretary Judd
Deere tweeted that the luncheon proved Pence is not opposed to LGBT
rights.
“For all of you who still think our
@VP is anti-gay, I point you to his and the @SecondLady's schedule
tomorrow where they will join Taoiseach @LeoVaradkar and his partner
Dr. Matthew Barrett for lunch in Ireland,” Deere messaged.
Buttigieg, a teacher, responded on
Twitter.
“I've sat at tables with people who
would gladly deny me the right to marry, who openly support
conversion therapy, and who adamantly believe being gay is a choice,”
he tweeted. “Doesn't mean they're any less homophobic because we
shared a meal.”
Bobby Berk, Queer Eye's design
guy, also chimed in, asking Deere, “Are you for real?!”
Out Pennsylvania state Representative
Brian Sims, a Democrat, called Deere “shameless.”
“Here for the ratio! And to make sure
you're aware that this is a trash tweet defending a person
responsible for gay men dying from AIDS [and] causing an HIV outbreak
in Indiana because of his hate. Shame on you. And yeah, I know you're
shameless,” he wrote.
As governor of Indiana, Pence signed a
bill into law that critics said would give business owners the right
to discriminate against the LGBT community. He's also supported
therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender
identity of people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender, which suggests he believes being LGBT is a choice. Pence
has repeatedly stated that he's opposed to same-sex marriage.
