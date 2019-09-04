In a new interview, actress Kristen Stewart says she was advised not to hold hands with her girlfriend in public.

The 29-year-old Stewart has previously described herself as bisexual.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Stewart, who stars in the upcoming film Charlie's Angels, said that her decision not to discuss her personal life was “old school.”

“I was informed by an old school mentality, which is – you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don't like you, and they don't like that you date girls, and they don't like that you don't identify as a quote unquote 'lesbian,' but you also don't identify as a quote unquote 'heterosexual.' And people like to know stuff, so what the f*** are you?'” she said.

“I have fully been told, 'If you just like do yourself a favor, and don't go out holding your girlfriend's hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,'" she said. "I don't want to work with people like that."

“Every day I get older, life gets easier,” she added.