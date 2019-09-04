In a new interview, actress Kristen
Stewart says she was advised not to hold hands with her girlfriend in
public.
The 29-year-old Stewart has previously
described herself as bisexual.
In an interview with Harper's
Bazaar, Stewart, who stars in the upcoming film Charlie's
Angels, said that her decision not to discuss her personal life
was “old school.”
“I was informed by an old school
mentality, which is – you want to preserve your career and your
success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who
don't like you, and they don't like that you date girls, and they
don't like that you don't identify as a quote unquote 'lesbian,' but
you also don't identify as a quote unquote 'heterosexual.' And people
like to know stuff, so what the f*** are you?'” she said.
“I have fully been told, 'If you just
like do yourself a favor, and don't go out holding your girlfriend's
hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,'" she said. "I
don't want to work with people like that."
“Every day I get older, life gets
easier,” she added.