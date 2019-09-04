Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye's
food and wine guy, says in a new interview that he felt shame being
sexually fluid when he was growing up.
The 35-year-old Porowski is promoting
the fourth season of the Netflix makeover show and his first
cookbook, Antoni in the Kitchen,
which arrives Monday, September 9.
Speaking with the AP, Porowski said of
his sexual orientation: “I'm still trying to define what that means
for me. I think I did certainly have a bit of shame being fluid when
I was growing up because I didn't know too many people who I could
relate do.”
He added that being a spokesperson for
the LGBT community stresses him out.
“I get stressed out when I get asked
that,” Porowski
said. “I'm not an expert in anything except my opinions about
food and dogs and maybe scented candles. I just try to stay in my
lane.”
Porowski's fondness for avocados became
an Internet meme.
“I like an avocado,” he said. “I’m
not as obsessed with them as public perception may be. Sometimes you
get remembered for some strange things. It’s such a symbol of
millennial culture. The stars just aligned to make me the avocado
guy. There are worse things to be remembered for, frankly. I’ll
take it!”