In a recent interview with Elle
UK, model-actor Cara Delevingne talked about her relationship with
girlfriend Ashley Benson.
The women, rumored to be an item,
announced they were dating during Pride month.
(Related: Cara
Delevingne confirms she's dating Ashley Benson.)
Delevingne, 27, was asked why she was
hesitant to publicly discuss her personal life.
“Because it’s sacred,” she
answered. “I get why people care so much, and I don’t want to be
so secretive that people think I’m ashamed of anything. But I’ve
never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I
posted pictures of someone else. This seemed different. We had gotten
to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted
attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud. Which
isn’t the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together,
either. People make their own assumptions and that’s what worried
me. Because if it is something that is so good, you don’t ever want
anyone to ever change it, even though people shouldn’t have that
power.”
“What does love feel like for Cara?”
the interviewer asked.
“I’m just better when I’m in
love. That doesn’t have to mean with someone. It can also mean with
myself. It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re
facing the world with someone else,” Delevingne
said.