In a recent interview with Elle UK, model-actor Cara Delevingne talked about her relationship with girlfriend Ashley Benson.

The women, rumored to be an item, announced they were dating during Pride month.

Delevingne, 27, was asked why she was hesitant to publicly discuss her personal life.

“Because it’s sacred,” she answered. “I get why people care so much, and I don’t want to be so secretive that people think I’m ashamed of anything. But I’ve never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else. This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud. Which isn’t the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together, either. People make their own assumptions and that’s what worried me. Because if it is something that is so good, you don’t ever want anyone to ever change it, even though people shouldn’t have that power.”

“What does love feel like for Cara?” the interviewer asked.

“I’m just better when I’m in love. That doesn’t have to mean with someone. It can also mean with myself. It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else,” Delevingne said.