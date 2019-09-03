Actor Malik Yoba has revealed that he
loves transgender women.
The 51-year-old Yoba is best known for
his starring role as NYPD Detective J.C. Williams on Fox's New
York Undercover and as Yul Brenner in the 1993 film Cool
Runnings. He's also appeared on Fox's Empire
and ABC's Designated Survivor.
In an Instagram
post, Yoba shared a video of a man being bullied on the street for
loving a transgender woman. Maurice “Reese” Willoughby, 20, later
committed suicide. According to various reports, Willoughby
threatened to kill himself and his girlfriend. After she left him, he
overdosed.
“ATTENTION BLACK
AND ALL MEN!!! THIS IS NOT OK!!!!!” Yoba captioned the video. “This
video is another heartbreaking example of the homophobia,
transphobia, hatred, and hypocrisy WE as black folks, BLACK MEN in
particular have to NAME, FACE and CALL OUT and do the work to
heal!!!”
“I love ALL women
AND count MYSELF among those that find themselves trans attracted and
I too have felt the self imposed shame that comes with that truth but
it’s time to speak up. It is NOT about GENITALIA OR SEX but about
attraction to the soul and humanity of an individual."
“As a
self-identified cis heterosexual man I too am learning what it means
to be trans attracted. Many of us famous and otherwise that have
struggled with accepting our attraction so we do NOTHING. This MUST
change,” he said.
Yoba added that he
would be participating in this year's Trans March on DC, which takes
place later this month.