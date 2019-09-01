More than 30 people were arrested and 4
officers hurt during Saturday's Straight Pride Parade in Boston.
Counter-protesters drowned out parade
participants as they made their way from Copley Square to City Hall
Plaza, where they held an event featuring openly gay conservative
Milo Yiannopoulos, a former Breitbart News editor famous for
mocking liberals. The group Super Happy Fun America organized the
parade, which followed the same route as Boston's annual LGBT Pride
parade.
Local ABC affiliate WCVB reported that
36 people were arrested but did not disclose whether those arrested
were paradegoers or counter-protesters.
John Hugo, president of Super Happy Fun
America, has previously insisted that his group doesn't “hate
anyone.”
“We don't hate anyone, we just want
to have our own celebration just like everybody else has a right to,”
Hugo said. “All people from all communities are welcome as long as
they show respect.”
The parade kicked off with a large
Trump 2020 float and counter-protesters said that they spotted people
marching wearing Nazi tattoos.
“There's more LGBT people here
supporting the rally against this march than there are straight
people,” a
counter-protester told WCVB.
The outlet described the crowd size at
City Hall Plaza as in the hundreds. It said counter-protesters
numbered in the thousands.