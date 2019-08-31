During an appearance on Fox News, Kellyanne Conway, an aide to President Donald Trump, criticized singer Taylor Swift's support for the Equality Act.

The Equality Act, which cleared the House over the summer, seeks to add protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to existing civil rights laws.

Swift's video for “You Need to Calm Down” won the Video of the Year award at Monday's 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. In accepting the award, Swift called out the White House for failing to respond to a petition she circulated for passage of the legislation.

“It now has half a million signatures, which is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House,” Swift said as she motioned as if she was checking a watch on her wrist.

When shown Swift's comments, Conway responded: “I would love to ask her audience if they even know what that is. [What] the Equality Act is and isn't.”

“She's welcome to her opinion. I can tell you there's a lot of poison pills in it,” she added.

Conway went on to say she liked “You Need to Calm Down” and sang a couple of lines from the song. “If you say it on the street, that's a knockout; If you put it in a tweet, that's a cop-out,” Conway sang. “I love that! I mean, that basically is Washington in a nutshell,” she said.

Conway went on to say that Swift has previously “lost” against Trump, referring to her 2018 support for a Democratic Senate candidate from Tennessee who lost his campaign. (Swift's pick for the House won.)

“She's also somebody who went up against President Trump head to head in the United States Senate race in Tennessee and lost handily. Marsha Blackburn is our United States senator now,” she said.