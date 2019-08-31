In an interview with PEOPLE, singer
Lance Bass discussed starting a family with husband Michael Turchin.
Bass and Turchin married in 2014. They
revealed fatherhood plans last year.
Bass said that their plans to start a
family had hit some walls.
“There's a lot of walls that you
hit,” Bass said. “I mean, we've been working about a year and a
half on creating our family and we've gone through seven donors and
it gets frustrating.”
“And then there's a point where
you're like, 'Well maybe the universe doesn't want me to have kids.'”
Bass added that he does believe
fatherhood is “in the cards” for him and Turchin.
“I hope in the next, you know, very
soon I can be able to announce something very positive and I'm hoping
for 2020 baby,” he said.
When asked whether the journey had
brought the couple closer, Bass answered: “It has.”
“Going through something, especially
a huge life moment like that, it does bond you. It just puts you on a
different level of relationship. It's beyond being in love with him;
you're with this partner now and you're creating this life that now
is no longer about yourselves, it's no longer about you as a couple,
it's about someone else. And that selflessness, I can't wait to feel
what that feels like,” Bass
said.
Bass added that the couple plans to
adopt their second child.