A major study has found that there is no single “gay gene.”

Nearly half a million middle-aged people from Britain participated in the study. They donated blood samples and answered questionnaires.

When researchers looked at genetic variants in people who had at least one same-sex partner, they identified just five variants.

That means the people who had at least one same-sex experience had virtually nothing in common.

Cecile Janssens, a professor of epidemiology at Emory University, told NRP that researchers had found nothing “worth reporting.”

Benjamin Neale, a geneticist and data scientist at the Broad Institute and a co-author of the study, said that the study underscores that environment can influence sexuality.

“Both things matter,” he said. “Yes, there's some biology and yes, there's likely some environment, but beyond that we can't specify.”