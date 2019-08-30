Out singer-actor Troye Sivan has criticized an interviewer for asking whether he's a “top or bottom.”

The 24-year-old Sivan came out gay in a 2013 YouTube video. Sivan is best known in the United States for his portrayal of young James Howlett in the X-Men film X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Gary in last year's conversion therapy drama Boy Erased. He released his second studio album, Bloom, last year.

Speaking with New Zealand LGBTQ magazine Express, Sivan was asked whether his boyfriend of nearly four years Jacob Bixenman would give him a “hall pass” to sleep with Sivan's celebrity crush Shawn Mendes. He answered that nothing “steamy” happened when he met Mendes, who has denied rumors that he's gay.

The awkward interview also included a “quickfire” question on whether he's a “top or bottom.”

“Do you like Trump?” the interviewer asked.

“Absolutely not!” Sivan replied.

“Apple or Samsung?”

“Apple.”

“Cats or dogs?”

“Dogs.”

“Top or bottom?”

“Ooo... definitely passing!” Sivan replied.

In a tweet, Sivan called the question “wildly invasive.”

“I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question, but then I remembered how wildly invasive, strange, and inappropriate that would be,” he wrote.

“Didn't stop him though!” he added.