A new Quinnipiac Poll shows five
Democratic presidential candidates comfortably ahead of President
Donald Trump.
Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of
South Bend, Indiana, is among the five candidates.
Former Vice President Joe Biden leads
the pack with 54 percent of respondents saying they would vote for
him. Thirty-eight said they would opt for giving Trump a second term.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders beating
Trump 53-39 percent; Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren leads
Trump 53-40 percent; California Senator Kamala Harris ahead of Trump
51-40 percent.
Forty-nine percent of respondents said
that they would vote for Buttigieg – nine points ahead of Trump.
A second poll commissioned by USA
Today showed Buttigieg tied with Harris (6%) for fourth place
among Democratic candidates behind Biden (32%), Warren (14%), and
Sanders (12%).
Buttigieg is among the 10 Democratic
candidates to qualify for the third televised debate, scheduled to
take place on September 12 in Houston.
