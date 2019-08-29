A new Quinnipiac Poll shows five Democratic presidential candidates comfortably ahead of President Donald Trump.

Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is among the five candidates.

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads the pack with 54 percent of respondents saying they would vote for him. Thirty-eight said they would opt for giving Trump a second term.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders beating Trump 53-39 percent; Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren leads Trump 53-40 percent; California Senator Kamala Harris ahead of Trump 51-40 percent.

Forty-nine percent of respondents said that they would vote for Buttigieg – nine points ahead of Trump.

A second poll commissioned by USA Today showed Buttigieg tied with Harris (6%) for fourth place among Democratic candidates behind Biden (32%), Warren (14%), and Sanders (12%).

Buttigieg is among the 10 Democratic candidates to qualify for the third televised debate, scheduled to take place on September 12 in Houston.

