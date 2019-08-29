Christian conservative Franklin Graham
has criticized singer Taylor Swift for her support of the Equality
Act.
The legislation, which has passed the
House, seeks to add protections against discrimination based on
sexual orientation and gender identity to existing civil rights laws.
Swift has been vocal in her support of
the bill.
(Related: White
House responds to Taylor Swift's Equality Act petition.)
In a Facebook post, Graham, son of the
late televangelist Billy Graham and a supporter of President Donald
Trump, described the Equality Act as “the most crushing threat to
religious liberty in our nation's history.”
“Shame on Taylor Swift for using her
platform to try to push the socialist left’s so-called Equality
Act, which has nothing to do with equality, but is about pushing the
LGBTQ agenda down the throats of the American people,” wrote
Graham, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights.
“This bill is the most crushing
threat to religious liberty in our nation’s history.”
“I endorsed a letter appealing to
Congressional leaders to vote NO to the Equality Act. This is far too
serious for Christians to sit by and do nothing – I encourage
everyone to contact their representatives in the Senate, asking them
to vote AGAINST this dangerous measure which has already passed the
House.”
“It’s about trying to force those
of us who don’t agree to accept and approve the LGBTQ lifestyle,
and I’m not going to accept that,” he added.