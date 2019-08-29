Christian conservative Franklin Graham has criticized singer Taylor Swift for her support of the Equality Act.

The legislation, which has passed the House, seeks to add protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to existing civil rights laws.

Swift has been vocal in her support of the bill.

In a Facebook post, Graham, son of the late televangelist Billy Graham and a supporter of President Donald Trump, described the Equality Act as “the most crushing threat to religious liberty in our nation's history.”

“Shame on Taylor Swift for using her platform to try to push the socialist left’s so-called Equality Act, which has nothing to do with equality, but is about pushing the LGBTQ agenda down the throats of the American people,” wrote Graham, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights.

“This bill is the most crushing threat to religious liberty in our nation’s history.”

“I endorsed a letter appealing to Congressional leaders to vote NO to the Equality Act. This is far too serious for Christians to sit by and do nothing – I encourage everyone to contact their representatives in the Senate, asking them to vote AGAINST this dangerous measure which has already passed the House.”

“It’s about trying to force those of us who don’t agree to accept and approve the LGBTQ lifestyle, and I’m not going to accept that,” he added.