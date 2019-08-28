The attorneys general of 15 Republican states have submitted a brief before the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that LGBT workers are not protected by federal civil rights law.

The states argue that Title VII's protections based on sex do not extend to people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender because Congress in 1964 didn't intend to ban such discrimination and lawmakers have failed to enact legislation such as the Equality Act which would explicitly do so.

“[A]t the time Congress enacted Title VII, ‘sex,’ ‘sexual orientation,’ and ‘gender identity’ had different meanings,” the brief states. “As a result, the word ‘sex’ in Title VII cannot be fairly construed to mean or include ‘sexual orientation’ or ‘gender identity.’ The Second Circuit and the Sixth Circuit erroneously conflated these terms to redefine and broaden Title VII beyond its congressionally intended scope.”

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in three cases involving workers who lost their jobs because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Trump administration made similar arguments in briefs it filed in the cases.

