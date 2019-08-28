Log Cabin Republicans Executive
Director Jerri Ann Henry has resigned following the group's recent
endorsement of President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.
According to the Washington Blade,
Henry submitted her resignation on Friday and left on Monday.
The group, which represents LGBT
conservatives, was criticized for its endorsement of Trump.
(Related: Log
Cabin spokesman claims LGBT community “better off” under Trump.)
The endorsement was signed by Log Cabin
board chair Robert Kabel and vice-chair Jill Homan but not by Henry,
the first woman to lead the organization.
“Sources said Henry's discontent with
Trump and dissatisfaction with Log Cabin's approach to defending its
Trump endorsement in the media were key among her reasons for
stepping down,” the
Blade
reported.
Trump
recently pointed to the endorsement in saying he's done “very well”
with the LGBT community.