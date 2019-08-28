Log Cabin Republicans Executive Director Jerri Ann Henry has resigned following the group's recent endorsement of President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

According to the Washington Blade, Henry submitted her resignation on Friday and left on Monday.

The group, which represents LGBT conservatives, was criticized for its endorsement of Trump.

(Related: Log Cabin spokesman claims LGBT community “better off” under Trump.)

The endorsement was signed by Log Cabin board chair Robert Kabel and vice-chair Jill Homan but not by Henry, the first woman to lead the organization.

“Sources said Henry's discontent with Trump and dissatisfaction with Log Cabin's approach to defending its Trump endorsement in the media were key among her reasons for stepping down,” the Blade reported.

Trump recently pointed to the endorsement in saying he's done “very well” with the LGBT community.