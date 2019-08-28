Out singer Lance Bass has described Lil Nas X's coming out gay as “very ballsy” and has praised the music industry's response.

Lil Nas X, 20, came out at the end of June on Twitter. He is best known for his single “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus. At Monday's 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), “Old Town Road” won the Song of the Year award.

The 40-year-old Bass, who came out in 2006 and married Michael Turchin in 2014, made his comments from the VMA's red carpet.

“It’s incredible,” Bass told GLAAD. “I’ve been coming to the VMAs since ’99, twenty years ago, and you have seen [an] evolution.”

“Music has been so amazing to embrace so many different types of people, especially the LGBT+ community [which] is being really represented now and that’s only happened in the last handful of years.”

“For someone to come out in the hip-hop industry – it’s very ballsy. The way he was accepted? It was incredible. From country music and the hip-hop world, that’s ballsy and they both accepted him,” he added.