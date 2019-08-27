Bobby Berk, Queer Eye's design
guy, deleted a series of tweets defending Karamo Brown calling Sean
Spicer a “good guy.”
Brown, Queer Eye's culture guy,
and Spicer, a former White House press secretary for President Donald
Trump, will compete in the upcoming 28th season of ABC's
dancing competition series Dancing with the Stars. The
inclusion of Spicer was widely criticized. Tom Bergeron, the show's
host, said that the choice went against his hope that the show “would
be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of
inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliation.”
When asked his thoughts about the
controversy, Brown described Spicer as “a good guy; a really sweet
guy.”
In a series of tweets, Berk blamed ABC
for putting celebrities in “a really shitty” position and
described Spicer as “one of the biggest liars who has ever been.”
“As if being on @DancingABC with the
Stars wasn’t already one of the most grueling things anyone can put
themselves through, celebs now have to deal with the producers &
casting planting political land mines to blow you up,” he wrote.
“I’m very saddened by what my cast mate @Karamo is trying to deal
with today. We’ve been trained over and over to not talk smack
about anyone in interviews and to try and be as nice as possible.
When being backed in a corner about voicing his opinions about
@SeanSpicer, Karamo’s media training kicked in as we are trained to
do.”
“Don’t talk negatively about people
in interviews! Always be nice! It’s frankly a really shitty
situation to be put in and @ABCNetwork should be ashamed of
themselves for having put the cast in the position of having to take
a political side on a fucking dance competition. Everything around us
is constantly too political as it is. Shame on you ABC for now making
this beloved show political by casting one of the biggest liars who
has ever been. It’s called 'Dancing with the STARS' and the fact
that you’re calling him a star is disgusting,” he continued.
