Bobby Berk, Queer Eye's design guy, deleted a series of tweets defending Karamo Brown calling Sean Spicer a “good guy.”

Brown, Queer Eye's culture guy, and Spicer, a former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, will compete in the upcoming 28th season of ABC's dancing competition series Dancing with the Stars. The inclusion of Spicer was widely criticized. Tom Bergeron, the show's host, said that the choice went against his hope that the show “would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliation.”

When asked his thoughts about the controversy, Brown described Spicer as “a good guy; a really sweet guy.”

In a series of tweets, Berk blamed ABC for putting celebrities in “a really shitty” position and described Spicer as “one of the biggest liars who has ever been.”

“As if being on @DancingABC with the Stars wasn’t already one of the most grueling things anyone can put themselves through, celebs now have to deal with the producers & casting planting political land mines to blow you up,” he wrote. “I’m very saddened by what my cast mate @Karamo is trying to deal with today. We’ve been trained over and over to not talk smack about anyone in interviews and to try and be as nice as possible. When being backed in a corner about voicing his opinions about @SeanSpicer, Karamo’s media training kicked in as we are trained to do.”

“Don’t talk negatively about people in interviews! Always be nice! It’s frankly a really shitty situation to be put in and @ABCNetwork should be ashamed of themselves for having put the cast in the position of having to take a political side on a fucking dance competition. Everything around us is constantly too political as it is. Shame on you ABC for now making this beloved show political by casting one of the biggest liars who has ever been. It’s called 'Dancing with the STARS' and the fact that you’re calling him a star is disgusting,” he continued.

