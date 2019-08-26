Out actor Matt Bomer will reprise his role as newscaster McCoy Whitman on the upcoming final season of Will & Grace.

“So excited to be back!!” Bomer tweeted.

According to The Wrap, Vanessa Bayer and Blythe Danner will also return. Danner plays Will's (played by Eric McCormack) mother, Marilyn Truman, while Bayer portrayed a bakery owner in an episode last year titled “The Beefcake and the Cake Beef.”

In the final episode of the show's second season, Jack (out actor Sean Hayes) marries flight attendant Estefan (Brian Jordan Alvarez) in an airport terminal. Will proposes to McCoy after Will learns that his boyfriend has landed his dream job in London. Bomer's return strongly suggests the new season will open with Will and McCoy living in London.

Bomer, who is best known for playing con-artist Neal Caffrey in USA Network's White Collar, is raising three sons with his husband, Hollywood publicist Simon Halls.

Last month, NBC announced that the show's upcoming third season of the revival would be its last.