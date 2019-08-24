Following a backlash to calling Sean Spicer a “good guy,” Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's culture guy, deleted his Twitter account.

Brown and Spicer, a former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, will compete in the upcoming 28th season of ABC's dancing competition series Dancing with the Stars. The inclusion of Spicer was widely criticized. Tom Bergeron, the show's host, said that the choice went against his hope that the show “would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliation.”

When asked his thoughts about the controversy, Brown described Spicer as “a good guy; a really sweet guy.”

“Actually, no let me tell you something. Sean Spicer and I have been talking. Yeah, like, literally, I was most excited to meet him because, like the thing is that people would look at us and think that we’re polar opposites but I’m a big believer that if you can talk to someone and meet in the middle that you can learn about each other and help each other both grow. So we have been chatting all day today. Like, he’s a good guy, a really sweet guy,” Brown said.

Brown faced immediate backlash on social media.

“Famous queer activists sure do love to turn their backs on the community the moment it benefits them and plays to their privilege (why yes, this IS a subtweet about Karamo Brown agreeing to be on DWTS with Sean Spicer),” one Twitter user wrote.

When Brown failed to calm the controversy (at first saying that he wasn't involved in the decision making, then saying that critics were just looking for a reaction), he began blocking users on Twitter who disagreed with his comments on Spicer.

In a statement given to Newsweek, journalist Evan Ross Katz, who was among those who Brown blocked, called Brown's actions “interesting.”

"Interesting is the word I'll use to see [Brown] throw out support for Spicer while blocking those (many from within his own community) that wish to hold him accountable for normalizing, if not bolstering, this effort to give Spicer a redemptive platform, one which he most certainly does not deserve," Katz wrote.

Marti Gould Cummings, a New York City LGBT rights activist and drag performer, also was blocked by Brown after calling him out.

"The reason I called out Karamo is because as a member of the LGBTQIA community we have to stand against the workings of [the Trump] administration and the people who are complicit to its actions," Cummings told Newsweek. "LGBTQIA people are in the crosshairs of this administration and giving a platform to someone who directly worked to spread this agenda is unacceptable. Taking a real stand should outweigh a few episodes on TV and a check."

Searching for Brown's Twitter account @Karamo pulls up the message “This account doesn't exist.”