Showtime has released the first trailer
for its upcoming sequel to The L Word.
Showtime has ordered an eight-episode
season of The L Word: Generation Q, the network's sequel to
its groundbreaking drama about a group of lesbians living in Los
Angeles.
The original series ran for six seasons
(2004-2009) on Showtime.
Returning for the new series are
Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey, who will appear
as their original characters.
The 60-second trailer opens with Beals'
character announcing her mayoral run.
(Related: Jennifer
Beals credits Trump election for The L Word revival.)
New cast members include Arienne Mandi,
who plays a public relations representative; Leo Sheng, who plays a
transgender man and social worker; and Jacqueline Toboni, who plays a
religious woman struggling with her sexuality.
The L Word: Generation Q
premiers Sunday, December 8 on Showtime.