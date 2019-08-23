Showtime has released the first trailer for its upcoming sequel to The L Word.

Showtime has ordered an eight-episode season of The L Word: Generation Q, the network's sequel to its groundbreaking drama about a group of lesbians living in Los Angeles.

The original series ran for six seasons (2004-2009) on Showtime.

Returning for the new series are Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey, who will appear as their original characters.

The 60-second trailer opens with Beals' character announcing her mayoral run.

New cast members include Arienne Mandi, who plays a public relations representative; Leo Sheng, who plays a transgender man and social worker; and Jacqueline Toboni, who plays a religious woman struggling with her sexuality.

The L Word: Generation Q premiers Sunday, December 8 on Showtime.