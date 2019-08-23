Alec Smith, an accomplished CrossFit
athlete, has come out as gay.
The 26-year-old Smith came out in a
4-minute video uploaded to his Instagram account, where he has
311,000 followers.
“Took a DNA test, turns out I'm gay,”
Smith captioned the video.
Smith said that he's struggled with his
sexuality since he was 12.
“I'm gay and I'm at the point in my
life where I'm OK with that. I've accepted it and I'm happy with who
I am,” an emotional Smith said. “It's been a struggle. It really
has. My whole life I've known that I was different. … I hated
myself for being attracted to guys.”
Smith won a silver medal in the team
competition at this year's CrossFit Games.
“When you're finally able to be
yourself, your life will change, and it will change for the better …
love you guys,” he
concluded.