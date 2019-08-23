Alec Smith, an accomplished CrossFit athlete, has come out as gay.

The 26-year-old Smith came out in a 4-minute video uploaded to his Instagram account, where he has 311,000 followers.

“Took a DNA test, turns out I'm gay,” Smith captioned the video.

Smith said that he's struggled with his sexuality since he was 12.

“I'm gay and I'm at the point in my life where I'm OK with that. I've accepted it and I'm happy with who I am,” an emotional Smith said. “It's been a struggle. It really has. My whole life I've known that I was different. … I hated myself for being attracted to guys.”

Smith won a silver medal in the team competition at this year's CrossFit Games.

“When you're finally able to be yourself, your life will change, and it will change for the better … love you guys,” he concluded.