During an appearance on Fox News, a
spokesman for the Log Cabin Republicans claimed that the LGBT
community was “better off” under the leadership of President
Donald Trump.
The group, which represents LGBT
conservatives, was criticized for its endorsement
of Trump for reelection. The endorsement led to the resignation
of a board member.
Charles Moran defended the group's
action.
“[L]ike so many disaffected
Republicans who have not been comfortable with President Trump and
with his record, I look at the question of, ‘Is America better off
now than it was four years ago and is the LGBT community better off
now than it was four years ago?” Moran rhetorically asked.
“And under President Trump, the
answer is inarguably, yes.”
“President Trump is the first person
elected president of the United States who supported gay marriage and
also has a background supporting equality issues both as a
businessman and as a philanthropist.”
“We always try to follow the rule of
trust but verify. And looking at President Trump’s appointments,
appointing people in our organization, taking meetings with our
organization, and just really advancing the big causes that are
important to the LGBTQ community,” he added.
During his first term, Trump reinstated
a ban on transgender service members, has removed or is attempting to
remove rules that prohibit workplace discrimination based on sexual
orientation and gender identity, and is arguing before the Supreme
Court that Title VII protections do not extend to people who identify
as LGBT. His administration's positions undermine the marriages of
gay and lesbian couples.