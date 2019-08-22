Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's culture guy, will compete in the upcoming season of ABC's dancing competition series Dancing with the Stars.

The cast of the show's 28th season was announced Wednesday on ABC's Good Morning America.

The cast also includes former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. The inclusion of Spicer was criticized by Tom Bergeron, the show's host, who said that the choice went against his hope that the show “would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliation.”

After Brown made some comments in support of Spicer, he too was criticized on Twitter.

“I'm excited to sit down w/him and engage in a respectful conversation,” Brown told a follower on Twitter. In an interview with Access, he called President Donald Trump's former press secretary a “good guy, really sweet guy.”

Other competitors include Mary Wilson, James Van Der Beek, Christie Brinkley, Lamar Odom, Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, Ray Lewis, Kate Flannery, and Kel Mitchell.

Dancing with the Stars premieres on ABC on Monday, September 16.