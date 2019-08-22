Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's
culture guy, will compete in the upcoming season of ABC's dancing
competition series Dancing with the Stars.
The cast of the show's 28th
season was announced Wednesday on ABC's Good Morning America.
The cast also includes former White
House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. The inclusion of Spicer was
criticized by Tom Bergeron, the show's host, who said that the choice
went against his hope that the show “would be a joyful respite from
our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive
bookings from ANY party affiliation.”
After Brown made some comments in
support of Spicer, he too was criticized on Twitter.
“I'm excited to sit down w/him and
engage in a respectful conversation,” Brown told a follower on
Twitter. In an interview with Access, he called President
Donald Trump's former press secretary a “good guy, really sweet
guy.”
(Related: Queer
Eye's
Karamo Brown would change way we communicate: We're way too divided.)
Other competitors include Mary Wilson,
James Van Der Beek, Christie Brinkley, Lamar Odom, Lauren Alaina,
Ally Brooke, Ray Lewis, Kate Flannery, and Kel Mitchell.
Dancing with the Stars premieres
on ABC on Monday, September 16.