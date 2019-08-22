Lana Wachowski will direct the upcoming
film Matrix 4.
According to Variety, Keanu
Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss will reprise their roles.
Wachowski co-wrote and directed the
original Matrix trilogy with her sister Lilly Wachowski. The
first film was released in 1999.
In a 2012 The New Yorker
profile, Lana, who until 2002 was called Larry, discussed what led to
her coming out as transgender. She said that she had a five-year
coming out plan that she developed with her therapist. That plan was
scrapped when her mother, sensing something was wrong, confronted her
child. Once Wachowski told her mother, the rest of the family offered
their support.
“My biggest fears were all about
losing my family. Once they accepted me, everything else has been a
piece of cake,” she said at the time.
Wachowski could become the first
transgender director to helm a blockbuster movie.
Wachowski and her sister, Lilly
Wachowski, both of whom are transgender, also created the Netflix
sci-fi series Sense8.