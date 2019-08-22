Lana Wachowski will direct the upcoming film Matrix 4.

According to Variety, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss will reprise their roles.

Wachowski co-wrote and directed the original Matrix trilogy with her sister Lilly Wachowski. The first film was released in 1999.

In a 2012 The New Yorker profile, Lana, who until 2002 was called Larry, discussed what led to her coming out as transgender. She said that she had a five-year coming out plan that she developed with her therapist. That plan was scrapped when her mother, sensing something was wrong, confronted her child. Once Wachowski told her mother, the rest of the family offered their support.

“My biggest fears were all about losing my family. Once they accepted me, everything else has been a piece of cake,” she said at the time.

Wachowski could become the first transgender director to helm a blockbuster movie.

Wachowski and her sister, Lilly Wachowski, both of whom are transgender, also created the Netflix sci-fi series Sense8.