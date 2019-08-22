A spokesman for China's parliament has ruled out expanding the nation's marriage laws to include gay and lesbian couples.

According to Reuters, Zang Tiewei, spokesman for parliament's legal affairs commission, made his remarks at a press conference on Wednesday.

He said that Chinese marriage law only recognizes the relationships of heterosexual couples.

“This rule suits our country's national condition and historical and cultural traditions,” he said. “As far as I know, the vast majority of countries in the world do not recognize the legalization of same-sex marriage.”

According to the Pew Research Center, more than two dozen countries allow gay couples to marry, mostly in Europe and the Americas. The U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 struck down state laws and constitutional amendments limiting marriage to opposite-sex couples.

In May, Taiwan's parliament approved a bill that endorses same-sex marriage. China claims Taiwan as a territory

Zang's comments show that the ruling Communist Party has no interest in following Taiwan on the issue.

LGBT activists in China told Reuters that they were disappointed but not surprised by the comments.