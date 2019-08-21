President Donald Trump on Tuesday told reporters that he's done “very well” with the LGBT community.

The president was asked by the Washington Blade: “Mr. President, your administration has been taking steps to make it easier to discriminate against LGBT people in the workforce. Are you OK with those actions?”

“Well, you know, I just got an award and an endorsement yesterday from the exact group,” Trump answered. “You saw that? They gave me the endorsement yesterday. I was very honored. It was Log Cabin. The Log Cabin, and I was very honored to receive it.”

“I’ve done very well with that community and some of my biggest supporters are of that community, and I talk to them a lot about it. I think I’ve done really very well with that community, as you know, Peter Thiel and so many others, they’re – they’re with me all the way, and they like the job I’m doing, and I just got a big endorsement from the Log Cabin group,” he added, pointing to a recent endorsement from the Log Cabin Republicans, a group that represents conservatives who identify as LGBT.

Trump ignored a follow-up question. “But what about those actions?” the outlet asked, most likely referring to the government's position to the Supreme Court that current anti-discrimination laws do not cover transgender workers and a proposed rule change that would exempt companies with a “self-identified religious purpose” from regulations prohibiting workplace discrimination against LGBT individuals.