President Donald Trump on Tuesday told
reporters that he's done “very well” with the LGBT community.
The president was asked by the
Washington Blade: “Mr. President, your administration has
been taking steps to make it easier to discriminate against LGBT
people in the workforce. Are you OK with those actions?”
“Well, you know, I just got an award
and an endorsement yesterday from the exact group,” Trump answered.
“You saw that? They gave me the endorsement yesterday. I was very
honored. It was Log Cabin. The Log Cabin, and I was very honored to
receive it.”
“I’ve done very well with that
community and some of my biggest supporters are of that community,
and I talk to them a lot about it. I think I’ve done really very
well with that community, as you know, Peter Thiel and so many
others, they’re – they’re with me all the way, and they like
the job I’m doing, and I just got a big endorsement from the Log
Cabin group,” he added, pointing to a
recent endorsement from the Log Cabin Republicans, a group that
represents conservatives who identify as LGBT.
Trump ignored a follow-up question.
“But what about those actions?” the outlet asked, most likely
referring to the
government's position to the Supreme Court that current
anti-discrimination laws do not cover transgender workers and a
proposed rule change that would exempt companies with a
“self-identified religious purpose” from regulations prohibiting
workplace discrimination against LGBT individuals.