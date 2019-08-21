VH1 has renewed RuPaul's Drag Race
and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
The network announced that it had
greenlit a twelfth season of RuPaul's Drag Race and a fifth
season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
In a video, RuPaul said that season 12
of RuPaul's Drag Race would include a new group of queens.
“Hey squirrel friends, are you hungry
for more RuPaul’s Drag Race? Good, ’cause your country
breakfast is ready!” RuPaul said. “And I’m serving up a new
season of All Stars 5 and a new season of RuPaul’s Drag
Race 12. And they’re coming soon to VH1.”
(Related: RuPaul
on Trump's LGBT Pride tweet: Actions speak louder than tweets.)
“All Stars 5 will have
returning Drag Race queens compete for a spot in the 'Drag
Race Hall of Fame.' Season 12 will bring in a new group of queens to
showcase their talents and impress Ru,” RuPaul
added.
Premiere dates have yet to be
announced.