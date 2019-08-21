VH1 has renewed RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

The network announced that it had greenlit a twelfth season of RuPaul's Drag Race and a fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

In a video, RuPaul said that season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race would include a new group of queens.

“Hey squirrel friends, are you hungry for more RuPaul’s Drag Race? Good, ’cause your country breakfast is ready!” RuPaul said. “And I’m serving up a new season of All Stars 5 and a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race 12. And they’re coming soon to VH1.”

“All Stars 5 will have returning Drag Race queens compete for a spot in the 'Drag Race Hall of Fame.' Season 12 will bring in a new group of queens to showcase their talents and impress Ru,” RuPaul added.

Premiere dates have yet to be announced.