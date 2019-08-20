Gavin Grimm's former school district in Virginia has appealed a ruling favoring the transgender student.

U.S. District Court Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruled that the Gloucester County School Board had discriminated against Grimm when officials refused to allow him to use the bathroom of his choice.

Grimm, who is represented by the ACLU, filed his lawsuit in 2015 when he was a 15-year-old sophomore at Gloucester High School. Grimm has said he wants to continue fighting for the transgender students who come after him.

Allen awarded Grimm attorney's fees, court expenses, and $1 in damages. She also ordered the school board to update Grimm's official school records to reflect his gender as male. In a statement, the board said that it would comply with Allen's order to issue a corrected transcript.

“On August 9, 2019, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia entered judgment in favor of Gavin Grimm,” the board said in a statement. “The Court's judgment also requires the School Board to update Gavin Grimm's official school records. The School Board is complying with that Order while it pursues an appeal.”

In March 2017, the Supreme Court, which was scheduled to hear Grimm's case, announced it would not consider the case and sent it back to a lower court. Grimm's case rested heavily on guidance issued by the Department of Education in 2016, which stated that transgender students were protected under Title IX. The Trump administration revoked the Obama-era guidance, saying that the issue was better left up to the states. The reversal prompted the high court to act.

The appeal sets the stage for a possible Supreme Court hearing after all.