Out actor Tituss Burgess will host an upcoming cooking competition show on Quibi.

Quibi, which is expected to launch early next year, is being described as a short-form mobile video platform. It was founded last year by Jeffrey Katzenberg and has the backing of all major Hollywood studios.

Deadline described Dismantled as a cooking show where two chefs race to recreate a dish.

“Each episode starts with the cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs,” the outlet reported. “They’ll use their culinary prowess to identify the exploded dish and then race against the clock to recreate it. Whichever chef comes closest to the original dish wins a cash prize.”

Burgess, who is best known for playing Titus Andromedon on the Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, also appears in the upcoming film Dolemite Is My Name.

