Out actor Tituss Burgess will host an
upcoming cooking competition show on Quibi.
Quibi, which is expected to launch
early next year, is being described as a short-form mobile video
platform. It was founded last year by Jeffrey Katzenberg and has the
backing of all major Hollywood studios.
Deadline described Dismantled as
a cooking show where two chefs race to recreate a dish.
“Each episode starts with the
cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two
blindfolded chefs,” the
outlet reported. “They’ll use their culinary prowess to
identify the exploded dish and then race against the clock to
recreate it. Whichever chef comes closest to the original dish wins a
cash prize.”
Burgess, who is best known for playing
Titus Andromedon on the Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,
also appears in the upcoming film Dolemite Is My Name.
