Christian conservative Franklin Graham said last week that he backs the mayor of Barnegat, New Jersey in his campaign to repeal the state's LGBT curriculum law.

Signed into law on January 31, the law requires middle and high school curriculums include the contributions of people with disabilities or who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. It would apply to the 2020-2021 school year.

Alfonso Cirulli, the city's Republican mayor and a former assistant principal, has launched a campaign to fight the law. In announcing his campaign at a public forum, Cirulli called the LGBT rights movement “an affront to almighty God.”

During an appearance on Todd Starnes' radio program, Graham, son of the late televangelist Billy Graham and a supporter of President Donald Trump, said that he backs the mayor “100 percent.”

“The mayor is absolutely right,” Graham said. “This is an affront to God and I don’t believe that the schools have a right to teach our children something that is an affront to God. So the mayor is absolutely right and I back him 100 percent. God made us and created us, he made us male and female so that we can carry on the population, so that we have children and that we would increase, and homosexuality goes against God’s plan for the human race.”

“If the churches would just get behind this and begin to speak out, it would make a big difference,” he said. “We’re the majority and we’re having the minority push something down our throats that we don’t accept and we need to speak out and fight against this.”