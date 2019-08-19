Christian conservative Franklin Graham
said last week that he backs the mayor of Barnegat, New Jersey in his
campaign to repeal the state's LGBT curriculum law.
Signed into law on January 31, the law
requires middle and high school curriculums include the contributions
of people with disabilities or who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or
transgender. It would apply to the 2020-2021 school year.
Alfonso Cirulli, the city's Republican
mayor and a former assistant principal, has launched a campaign to
fight the law. In announcing his campaign at a public forum, Cirulli
called the LGBT rights movement “an affront to almighty God.”
During an appearance on Todd Starnes'
radio program, Graham, son of the late televangelist Billy Graham and
a supporter of President Donald Trump, said that he backs the mayor
“100 percent.”
“The mayor is absolutely right,”
Graham
said. “This is an affront to God and I don’t believe that the
schools have a right to teach our children something that is an
affront to God. So the mayor is absolutely right and I back him 100
percent. God made us and created us, he made us male and female so
that we can carry on the population, so that we have children and
that we would increase, and homosexuality goes against God’s plan
for the human race.”
“If the churches would just get
behind this and begin to speak out, it would make a big difference,”
he said. “We’re the majority and we’re having the minority push
something down our throats that we don’t accept and we need to
speak out and fight against this.”