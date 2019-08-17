President Donald Trump has ignored a National Log Cabin Republicans endorsement for re-election in 2020.

The group, which represents LGBT conservatives, made its endorsement in an op-ed published by The Washington Post.

“To be treated equally, fairly and justly under the law is our goal, and we know that 'Inclusion Wins' is a mantra we share with the president,” the group wrote. “The Log Cabin Republicans endorse Donald Trump for re-election as president.”

The group cited Trump's support for ending the HIV epidemic, a global initiative to decriminalize gay sex, and the appointment of Richard Grenell as U.S. ambassador to Germany in making its endorsement. Grenell is openly gay and a Republican.

The group ended its op-ed by stating that it does not endorse Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military.

“We are committed to letting all qualified Americans serve in the military, and Log Cabin Republicans was a leader in the legal fight to end the ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ policy,” the op-ed states. “We oppose the transgender service restriction and will continue to press the administration to reconsider.”

According to the Washington Blade, neither Trump nor the Trump campaign has mentioned the endorsement. The outlet stated that multiple requests to the Trump campaign for comment have gone unanswered.