President Donald Trump has ignored a
National Log Cabin Republicans endorsement for re-election in 2020.
The group, which represents LGBT
conservatives, made its endorsement in an op-ed published by The
Washington Post.
“To be treated equally, fairly and
justly under the law is our goal, and we know that 'Inclusion Wins'
is a mantra we share with the president,” the
group wrote. “The Log Cabin Republicans endorse Donald Trump
for re-election as president.”
The group cited Trump's support for
ending the HIV epidemic, a global initiative to decriminalize gay
sex, and the appointment of Richard Grenell as U.S. ambassador to
Germany in making its endorsement. Grenell is openly gay and a
Republican.
The group ended its op-ed by stating
that it does not endorse Trump's ban on transgender people serving in
the military.
“We are committed to letting all
qualified Americans serve in the military, and Log Cabin Republicans
was a leader in the legal fight to end the ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t
Tell’ policy,” the op-ed states. “We oppose the transgender
service restriction and will continue to press the administration to
reconsider.”
According to the Washington
Blade, neither Trump nor the Trump campaign has mentioned the
endorsement. The outlet stated that multiple requests to the Trump
campaign for comment have gone unanswered.