The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Thursday announced its campaign to flip the Virginia General Assembly from red to blue.

HRC President Alphonso David said his group was backing 27 Democrats.

“We are here to say no to division, no more to discrimination and no more to a broken Richmond,” David said at an event in Richmond sponsored by LGBT advocacy group Diversity Richmond, the Washington Blade reported.

Republicans have a slim majority in both houses.

Speaking with The Washington Post, David said his group was investing “six-figures” in Virginia.

Republicans in the House have repeatedly tabled an LGBT protections bill cleared by the Senate.