In a Time magazine cover interview, Lil Nas X says the universe pushed him to publicly come out gay.

The 20-year-old Lil Nas X, who came out at the end of June on Twitter, is best known for his single “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus. The single is the longest-running Number One in Billboard Charts Hot 100 history.

In a cover interview with Time, the rapper talked about his coming out.

“I never would have done that if I wasn't in a way pushed by the universe,” he said. “In June, I'm seeing Pride flags everywhere and seeing couples holding hands – little stuff like that.”

“I know the people who listen to [“Old Town Road”] the most, and they're not accepting of homosexuality,” he said, adding that he was taught from a young age that being gay “is never going to be OK.”