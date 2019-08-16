Janet Mock, a director and writer on
FX's Pose, has fueled rumors she's dating Angel B. Curiel with
an Instagram post.
Curiel plays Lil Papi on the show.
Mock captioned a photo of the pair “MY
MAN.” Curiel responded with a trio of heart eye emojis. He also
reposted the photo on his Instagram account. “I know … I'm a
lucky man,” he captioned the photo.
The post was one of three. One
captioned “MY FAMILY” included hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons and
makeup artist Wendi Miyake, while a “MY GIRLS” post featured
model and actress Isis King and writer Kara Brown.
(Related: Janet
Mock makes TV history with Pose.)
In February, Mock confirmed that she
and her husband of three years, Aaron Tredwell, had divorced.
Mock recently became the first
transgender woman to sign an overall deal with streaming giant
Netflix.