Janet Mock, a director and writer on FX's Pose, has fueled rumors she's dating Angel B. Curiel with an Instagram post.

Curiel plays Lil Papi on the show.

Mock captioned a photo of the pair “MY MAN.” Curiel responded with a trio of heart eye emojis. He also reposted the photo on his Instagram account. “I know … I'm a lucky man,” he captioned the photo.

The post was one of three. One captioned “MY FAMILY” included hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons and makeup artist Wendi Miyake, while a “MY GIRLS” post featured model and actress Isis King and writer Kara Brown.

In February, Mock confirmed that she and her husband of three years, Aaron Tredwell, had divorced.

Mock recently became the first transgender woman to sign an overall deal with streaming giant Netflix.