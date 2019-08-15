House Judiciary Committee Chairman
Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat from New York, on Wednesday called for
passage of the Equality Act in response to President Donald Trump's
plan to “gut” an Obama-era LGBT order.
In 2014, President Barack Obama signed
an executive order barring federal contractor from discrimination
against LGBT workers, expanding a previous order that included race,
sex and other characteristics.
The U.S. Department of Labor on
Thursday published a proposed rule change that would expand the
order's religious exemptions to include “not just churches but
employers that are organized for a religious purpose.”
LGBT rights groups said that the change
would effectively allow for-profit companies to refuse employment
based on the sexual orientation or gender identity of an applicant.
Alphonso David, the new president of
the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights
group, said in a statement that the proposed rule change will “gut
existing protections for LGBTQ people, women and religious
minorities.”
David also said that it “directly
contradicts” President Donald Trump's earlier promise not to
reverse Obama's order.
“The Trump administration needs to
withdraw this proposed regulation and stop these attacks on LGBTQ
people,” David said.
Following early reports about the rule
change, Nadler called on the Senate to act by passing the Equality
Act, a federal LGBT protections bill that earlier this year passed
the House. In his statement, Nadler condemned Trump's “plan to gut
a key federal nondiscrimination protection.”
“Today, the Trump Administration once
again demonstrated its hostility towards LGBTQ Americans, minorities,
and women by announcing its intention to effectively gut a key
federal nondiscrimination protection,” Nadler said. “This is yet
more evidence that we need to enact H.R. 5, the ‘Equality Act,’
which the House passed with bipartisan support earlier this year.
The Equality Act would explicitly provide broad federal protections
against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender
identity in key areas of life and ensure that religious liberty is
used as a shield to protect religious minorities, not as a sword to
discriminate against LGBTQ people, other minorities, and women. The
Senate must pass the Equality Act immediately.”
In an email to the Washington Blade,
White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere insisted that the
proposed rule change would not undermine Trump's promise to the LGBT
community.
“In no way does today’s
announcement by the Department of Labor undermine the president’s
promise and commitment to the LGBTQ community,” Deere
said. “The proposed rule will continue to responsibly protect
religious freedom and members of the LGBTQ community from
discrimination.”