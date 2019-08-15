Tony Perkins, president of the
Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), on Thursday
praised a proposed rule change that would expand religious exemptions
to an executive order prohibiting workplace discrimination among
federal contractors.
The U.S. Labor Department's proposal
would exempt companies with a “self-identified religious purpose”
from regulations prohibiting discrimination in hiring. President
Barack Obama in 2014 expanded the regulations to include sexual
orientation and gender identity.
(Related: Jerrold
Nadler calls for passage of Equality Act in response to Trump's plan
to “gut” LGBT order.)
Perkins, whose group has been labeled a
“hate group” for its opposition to LGBT rights by the Southern
Poverty Law Center (SPLC), praised the proposed change in a
statement.
“Given recent decisions by the United
States Supreme Court protecting religious liberty, the Department of
Labor issued a proposed rule clarifying the rights of religious
employers to contract with the Department without being forced to
violate their conscience rights,” Perkins said.
“This is in keeping with our nation’s
history of respect for moral and religious beliefs.”
“Family Research Council applauds the
Department for taking steps to ensure that religious employers are
free to operate according to their religious beliefs without fear of
government punishment,” he added.