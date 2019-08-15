In a cover interview with Marie Claire, actress-model Cara Delevingne talks about her relationship with actress Ashley Benson.

The 27-year-old Delevingne and Benson, 29, confirmed on Instagram during Pride month that they are an item.

Speaking with Marie Claire, Delevingne said that she met Benson on the set of the film Her Smell.

“We weren't looking for it,” she said of the relationship. “It was really just very authentic and natural.”

In May, Delevingne and Benson created a social media firestorm when they were photographed carrying a sex bench into their home.

“They single-handedly introduced 'sex bench' into the American vernacular,” Marie Claire wrote.

Delevingne said that it was “definitely not on purpose.”