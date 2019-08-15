In a cover interview with Marie
Claire, actress-model Cara Delevingne talks about her
relationship with actress Ashley Benson.
The 27-year-old Delevingne and Benson,
29, confirmed on Instagram during Pride month that they are an item.
Speaking with Marie Claire,
Delevingne said that she met Benson on the set of the film Her
Smell.
“We weren't looking for it,” she
said of the relationship. “It was really just very authentic and
natural.”
In May, Delevingne and Benson created a
social media firestorm when they were photographed carrying a sex
bench into their home.
“They single-handedly introduced 'sex
bench' into the American vernacular,” Marie Claire wrote.
Delevingne said that it was “definitely
not on purpose.”