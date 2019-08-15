Speaking to a crowd in New York on Tuesday, out actor Billy Porter said that FX's Pose was changing the narrative for gay black men in Hollywood.

Porter stars as Pray Tell in director Ryan Murphy's Pose.

Pose explores New York's vibrant ball scene of the 1980s. It features television's largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles and the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series, according to FX. It was recently renewed for a third season.

Porter recently received an Emmy nomination for his work on the series, making him the first openly gay black man to be nominated for an Emmy.

Porter made his comments at the 92nd Street Y, Page Six reported.

“You get used to being [cast as] the funny friend,” he told the crowd. “You get used to the industry cutting your dick off because you’re a queen.”

“When we have these moments where we can create a space that shows African-American men trying to figure out how to love each other as opposed to how to kill each other,” Porter said, “I am so grateful to be a part of what I see as the change.”