An elected official in Mohave County, Arizona has claimed that gay men have an average life expectancy of 42.

Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, a former Arizona state senator and a Republican, made the claim in comments to the Kingsman Daily Miner.

After he made the claim, the outlet asked Gould whether he believes the low life expectancy was due to the men's sexual orientation.

“That's why they die,” he responded, according to the Phoenix New Times.

“We all have our sins, but we should try to suppress them. Alcohol is harmful, too, but we don't see groups promoting alcoholism,” he added.

As a state senator, Gould actively opposed LGBT rights, including backing a ballot measure that sought to define marriage as a heterosexual union in the Arizona Constitution.

Gould has been under fire over anti-immigration comments made by a woman he appointed to a zoning and development board. LaJuana Gillette made the racist comments in a series of Facebook posts. Gould told the Daily Miner that he would stand by Gillette and that he wasn't worried about her “shooting up a Walmart,” a reference to the recent mass shooting by a white supremacist who targeted Mexicans at an El Paso, Texas Walmart.