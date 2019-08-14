GLAAD on Tuesday announced that it
would honor out actor Dan Levy at its upcoming 2019 GLAAD Gala San
Francisco.
Levy will be presented with the group's
Davidson/Valentini Award, which “is presented to an LGBTQ media
professional who has made a significant difference in promoting
acceptance for the LGBTQ community.”
Levy is best known for playing David
Rose, who is pansexual, on Pop TV's comedy Schitt's Creek.
Levy created the show with his father, Eugene Levy, who also appears
in the sitcom about a wealthy family that relocate to a small town
after losing all its money.
“Through his work on-screen and
behind the scenes of Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy moves LGBTQ
visibility on television forward in humorous, compelling, and
necessary ways,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD.
“By featuring and celebrating a pansexual character, Dan and
Schitt’s Creek are expanding representation of the spectrum
of identities within the LGBTQ community in a way that other content
creators should model. Dan has been such a powerful advocate
throughout his career, and continues to use his platform to uplift
and inspire LGBTQ youth.”
Previous recipients of the
Davidson/Valentini Award include Ross Mathews, Don Lemon, Lee
Daniels, Adam Lambert, Hannah Hart, Sandra Bernhard, Alec Mapa, Tyler
Oakley, B.D. Wong, and Ilene Chaiken, among others.
The 2019 GLAAD Gala San Francisco takes
place on September 28th.