GLAAD on Tuesday announced that it would honor out actor Dan Levy at its upcoming 2019 GLAAD Gala San Francisco.

Levy will be presented with the group's Davidson/Valentini Award, which “is presented to an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting acceptance for the LGBTQ community.”

Levy is best known for playing David Rose, who is pansexual, on Pop TV's comedy Schitt's Creek. Levy created the show with his father, Eugene Levy, who also appears in the sitcom about a wealthy family that relocate to a small town after losing all its money.

“Through his work on-screen and behind the scenes of Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy moves LGBTQ visibility on television forward in humorous, compelling, and necessary ways,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD. “By featuring and celebrating a pansexual character, Dan and Schitt’s Creek are expanding representation of the spectrum of identities within the LGBTQ community in a way that other content creators should model. Dan has been such a powerful advocate throughout his career, and continues to use his platform to uplift and inspire LGBTQ youth.”

Previous recipients of the Davidson/Valentini Award include Ross Mathews, Don Lemon, Lee Daniels, Adam Lambert, Hannah Hart, Sandra Bernhard, Alec Mapa, Tyler Oakley, B.D. Wong, and Ilene Chaiken, among others.

The 2019 GLAAD Gala San Francisco takes place on September 28th.