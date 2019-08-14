Out musician Jake Shears recently talked about homophobia in the music industry in an interview with Billboard.

“Oh, I think it still exists,” Shears, the former Scissor Sisters frontman, said.

“I don’t think you see it as nakedly, or transparently, as you once did. I do believe it’s still there, but I haven’t been involved with the major label world for a long time now.”

“I think there’s a lot more queer music, by a much more diverse range of artists, but everything is so fragmented that everyone is seeing something different,” said Shears, who came out at 15.

Shears, 40, released his debut solo album, titled Jake Shears, last year.