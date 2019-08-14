Out musician Jake Shears recently
talked about homophobia in the music industry in an interview with
Billboard.
“Oh, I think it still exists,”
Shears, the former Scissor Sisters frontman, said.
“I don’t think you see it as
nakedly, or transparently, as you once did. I do believe it’s still
there, but I haven’t been involved with the major label world for a
long time now.”
“I think there’s a lot more queer
music, by a much more diverse range of artists, but everything is so
fragmented that everyone is seeing something different,” said
Shears, who came out at 15.
Shears, 40, released his debut solo
album, titled Jake Shears, last year.