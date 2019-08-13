Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, on Friday signed into law a bill that mandates all public schools teach students about the contributions of LGBT Americans.

The law requires all school curriculums include “the role and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in the history of this country and this State.”

“Each public school district and state-recognized, non-public school shall, subject to appropriations for that purpose, receive a per pupil grant for the purchase of secular and non-discriminatory textbooks,” the bill's text reads.

The legislation was sponsored by Democratic Senator Heather Steans.

“An inclusive curriculum will not only teach an accurate version of history but also promote acceptance of the LGBTQ community,” she said in a statement. “It is my hope that teaching students about the valuable contributions LGBTQ individuals have made throughout history will create a safer environment with fewer incidents of harassment.”

The law takes effect on July 1, 2020.