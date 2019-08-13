Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a
Democrat, on Friday signed into law a bill that mandates all public
schools teach students about the contributions of LGBT Americans.
The law requires all school curriculums
include “the role and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and
transgender people in the history of this country and this State.”
“Each public school district and
state-recognized, non-public school shall, subject to appropriations
for that purpose, receive a per pupil grant for the purchase of
secular and non-discriminatory textbooks,” the bill's text reads.
The legislation was sponsored by
Democratic Senator Heather Steans.
“An inclusive curriculum will not
only teach an accurate version of history but also promote acceptance
of the LGBTQ community,” she said in a statement. “It is my hope
that teaching students about the valuable contributions LGBTQ
individuals have made throughout history will create a safer
environment with fewer incidents of harassment.”
The law takes effect on July 1, 2020.