A shirtless photo of out actor Russell Tovey, 37, has set off talk that he and ex-fiance Steve Brockman have reunited.

The photo, posted Sunday on Tovey's Instagram account, shows the actor in bed with three dogs, one of which is his French bulldog Rocky. The image is attributed to Brockman.

Brockman commented: “My [world emoji].”

Brockman is a British rugby player, fitness coach, and former adult video performer for gay porn studio Randy Blue.

Tovey and Brockman are thought to have begun dating in 2016. In February of last year, Tovey announced that they were engaged. In June 2018, Tovey announced that he and Brockman had split.

In 2013, Tovey, who came out as a teenager, took on his first major gay role, playing Kevin in the HBO dramedy Looking. He also played Harry Doyle on the ABC drama Quantico and the voice of gay superhero The Ray on the CW Seed's animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray. He currently plays Daniel Lyons in BBC One's Years and Years.