A shirtless photo of out actor Russell
Tovey, 37, has set off talk that he and ex-fiance Steve Brockman have
reunited.
The photo, posted Sunday on Tovey's
Instagram account, shows the actor in bed with three dogs, one of
which is his French bulldog Rocky. The image is attributed to
Brockman.
Brockman commented: “My [world
emoji].”
Brockman is a British rugby player,
fitness coach, and former adult video performer for gay porn studio
Randy Blue.
Tovey and Brockman are thought to have
begun dating in 2016. In February of last year, Tovey announced that
they were engaged. In June 2018, Tovey announced that he and Brockman
had split.
In 2013, Tovey, who came out as a
teenager, took on his first major gay role, playing Kevin in the HBO
dramedy Looking. He also played Harry Doyle on the ABC drama
Quantico and the voice of gay superhero The Ray on the CW
Seed's animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray. He currently
plays Daniel Lyons in BBC One's Years and Years.