A California bill seeks to make HIV prevention drug PrEP available over the counter.

According to Capital Public Radio, the bill would apply to PrEP, a drug regimen taken prior to HIV exposure, and PEP, which is taken within 72 hours of a potential exposure, lower the risk of contracting HIV. PEP has been called the “morning after pill.”

The bill is sponsored by the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.

Courtney Mulhern-Pearson, the group's director of policy and strategy, said that the bill was needed because access to the drugs remains difficult.

“[The pharmacy] is a more accessible access point for a lot of people [than a doctor's office],” she told the outlet. “It wouldn’t require an appointment, and they’re in every community. So for all pharmacies that are willing to participate in this, we potentially have a broader reach of access points than we have currently.”

Gabe Zichermann of Los Angeles said that getting a prescription from his doctor and authorization from his insurance company was “like pulling teeth.”

“I'm glad the legislators in California are looking to make it easier, because it's just going to save a lot of lives,” he said.

The bill would also prohibit insurance companies from requiring prior authorization for PrEP and PEP.