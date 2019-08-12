In a recent interview, singer Taylor Swift explained why she decided to become vocal about LGBT rights.

Speaking with Vogue, Swift said that a conversation with out choreographer and RuPaul's Drag Race judge Todrick Hall changed her thinking on keeping out of politics.

“Maybe a year or two ago, Todrick and I are in the car, and he asked me, What would you do if your son was gay? The fact that he had to ask me shocked me and made me realize that I had not made my position clear enough or loud enough. If my son was gay, he’d be gay. I don’t understand the question,” Swift said.

“Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male.”

“I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of. It’s hard to know how to do that without being so fearful of making a mistake that you just freeze. Because my mistakes are very loud. When I make a mistake, it echoes through the canyons of the world. It’s clickbait, and it’s a part of my life story, and it’s a part of my career arc,” she said.

Earlier this year, Swift donated $113,000 to the Tennessee Equality Project, an LGBT rights group. She also created a Change.org petition calling for passage of the Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections bill. The video for her single You Need To Calm Down ends with a call for fans to sign her petition.

