A fundraiser for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign hosted by Stephen Ross at his home in the Hamptons raised more than $13 million for the president on Friday.

The billionaire's fundraiser spurred a backlash on social media, with out actors Billy Eichner and Wilson Cruz calling on people to cancel their Equinox and SoulCycle memberships. Both luxury exercise chains are owned by a conglomerate chaired by Ross.

Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery) started a Change.org petition calling on members to cancel their memberships to the gyms, arguing that they had duped the LGBT community into believing that they were affirming and supportive of it.

“We joined [Equinox] because we believed it shared our values,” Cruz wrote. “There is NO WAY that we as a community can continue to support this business if you are actively supporting an administration that puts us in danger and works towards treating us like second-class citizens, and worse yet, subhuman.”

On Friday, Trump responded to the backlash.

“Stephen Ross is a great friend of mine,” he told reporters. “He's a very successful guy. We were competitors but friends in real estate in New York in the old days. He's a great guy. He is, by the way, probably more inclined to be a liberal, if you want to know the truth. But he likes me.”

“I think … the controversy makes Steve Ross hotter,” he added.