During a recent Pride roundtable
discussion, out artists Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Tegan Quin, Hayley
Kiyoko and ILoveMakonnen shared their thoughts on being an LGBT
rights activist.
“When you're a queer artist, there's
an assumption that you will also be a queer activist,” Billboard
asked. “How did you decide whether or not to take on that role?”
“I was really overwhelmed in the very
beginning,” Lambert answered. “American Idol was so fast.
All of a sudden I was on magazine covers. I was dealing with the
personal adjustment I had to make, and then on top of it, there was
all this energy behind being the gay guy doing it. I knew I was
comfortable saying, 'Yes, I’m gay.' But educating the masses? I
didn’t get into this business to be an educator. I just wanted to
wear glitter and sing.”
“Leading by example is a form of
activism,” he added.
Big Freedia, whose reality television
show Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce ran for six seasons on Fuse,
agreed.
“Same with me. When I was doing my TV
show, I was educating the masses as well. All you can do is go out
there and be the best you. I get DMs all the time: kids who don’t
know how to come out to their parents, parents who don’t know how
to deal with their kids who are gay. I try to give the best advice I
can. That’s all I can do,” Big
Freedia said.
Tegan Quin, half of the musical group
Tegan and Sara, said that she felt “a lot of pressure to be more
political.”
Hayley Kiyoko, known as “Lesbian
Jesus” to her fans, said that she was inspired by the sisters.
“I would listen to Tegan and Sara in
my car on a road trip and be like, 'If they can do it, I can do it.
They have short hair. I have short hair. I look just like them,'”
Kiyoko said. “If you can inspire hope and give light when people
are in that darkness, they will help you make this world a better
place.”
“I don’t really feel a pressure –
more like a responsibility,” Makonnen said. “[My fans] look up to
me and support me, so when they ask for advice or anything, the least
I can do is respond in a Snapchat message or Instagram. We owe those
people. They’ll come out [to shows], they’ll buy your merch,
they’ll sing all your songs. They really listen to you.”