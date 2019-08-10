A Christian college in Tennessee has suspended a transgender student just hours after getting top surgery.

Welch College is a private school in Gallatin, Tennessee. It is associated with the National Association of Free Will Baptists.

According to BuzzFeed News, Yanna Awtrey, 21, had not formally come out as transgender when he started at Welch. He said that he had experienced gender dysphoria since puberty and began hormone replacement therapy earlier this year. On August 2, he underwent top surgery.

Awtrey planned to stay with a couple who knew his parents following the surgery. They in turn informed his parents and the school about his procedure.

Within hours after the surgery, Jon Forlines, vice president for student services at Welch, reportedly emailed Awtrey to let him know that he would not be allowed to come back to his dorm.

“Please be aware that because of the choices you have made we will not be able to allow you to come back to the dorm,” Forlines wrote. “We're praying for you that the love of Christ will speak to your every need in the coming days.”

After Awtrey declined to voluntarily drop out of school, Welch held a disciplinary hearing.

Forlines told members of the disciplinary committee that Awtrey had violated the school's policy barring “any kind of sexual immorality, impurity, including the use of pornography” and “engaging in acts of sex immorality, including premarital and extramarital relations, sexual advances and sexual perversion in any form.”

A member of the disciplinary committee told Awtrey that the “trigger phrase” was the “sexual perversion” rule.

Awtrey was suspended for two semesters. He told BuzzFeed that he did not believe he would be welcomed back after that.

“There's just a lot of people that say everything's all right now for transgender people and LGBT people, and my situation very much says that that is not the case,” he told the outlet.

In a statement given to The Hill, Welch College President Matt Pinson declined to comment on Awtrey's case, but said that the college “believes that attempting to alter one's bodily identity constitutes a rejection of God's design for humanity” and that it would continue to pray for “all people experiencing gender confusion.”